Bosnia-Herzegovina's Vedad Ibisevic (C) celebrates next to Liechtenstein's Ivan Quintans (R) and Nicolas Hasler after scoring a goal against Liechtenstein during their World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match in Vaduz September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

VADUZ Vedad Ibisevic and Edin Dzeko scored hat-tricks to help Bosnia thrash Liechtenstein 8-1 in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Zvjezdan Misimovic scored the other two for the visitors as Liechtenstein, whose players mainly ply their trade in the lower divisions of the Swiss league, were outclassed in the opening match in Group G.

Dzeko's tally made him Bosnia's all-time leading scorer with 25 goals, two ahead of Misimovic who, on 23, briefly held the record at halftime.

The hosts held out for 26 minutes, before Misimovic blasted a powerful effort past Peter Jehle and then struck again five minutes later, beating his marker with a drag-back and rifling a second goal.

Two Ibisevic headers then made it 4-0 by halftime, before Dzeko opened his account immediately after the break, effortlessly turning his marker to drill a shot into the far corner.

Mathias Christen pulled one back just after the hour mark, only for Dzeko to quickly reply with a sixth for Bosnia.

Dzeko completed his hat-trick after Misimovic selflessly laid the ball off to him in the 80th minute, with Ibisevic claiming his third goal, and Bosnia's eighth, after he walked the ball into the net three minutes later.

