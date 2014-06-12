Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO The vanishing spray used by referees to mark the 10 yards distance between a free kick and the defensive wall of players made its debut at World Cup level in Thursday's opening game between Brazil and Croatia.
The aerosol can which sprays a white foam-like substance that disappears from vision quickly after use has previously been used in tournaments including the 2011 Copa America, Copa Libertadores matches and in Major League Soccer.
Use of the small can has been credited with cutting out time-consuming disputes with referees able to swiftly illustrate the place the kick should be taken from and the distance the wall needs to step back to.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.