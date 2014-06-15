Argentina's Marcos Rojo (L) receives a yellow card by the referee Joel Aguilar as Bosnia's Mensur Mujdza (2nd R) reacts during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bosnia's Sead Kolasinac (top) falls over Argentina's Pablo Zabaleta during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Angel Di Maria, Ezequiel Garay and Argentina's Hugo Campagnaro (L-R) lunge for the ball during the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

RIO DE JANEIRO The fastest-ever World Cup own goal and a typical piece of Lionel Messi brilliance gave Argentina a 2-1 win over tournament debutants Bosnia in their Group F clash at the Maracana on Sunday.

Bosnia's first appearance in a major tournament got off to the worst possible start when Sead Kolasinac deflected the ball into his own net in the third minute but Argentina, odds-on favourites to top a group that also contains Nigeria and Iran, struggled to impose themselves for long periods.

Messi had been virtually anonymous but, in the 65th minute, he brought the stadium alive as he exchanged passes with Gonzalo Higuain before exploding past three defenders and then driving the ball in low off a post.

Bosnia looked down and out but pulled one back through Vedad Ibisevic to set up a nervous final few minutes for Argentina.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine)