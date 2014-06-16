Germany's Thomas Mueller (C) celebrates his goal against Portugal with teammates Sami Khedira (L) and Mario Goetze (rear) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Portugal's Pepe (L) reacts after fouling Germany's Thomas Mueller during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's Mats Hummels celebrates his goal against Portugal with his teammates during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Thomas Mueller scores a goal from a penalty shot during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Portugal at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

SALVADOR Brazil Thomas Mueller struck twice and Mats Hummels also scored to put Germany 3-0 in front against 10-man Portugal at halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Monday.

Mueller stroked a 12th-minute spot kick low into the corner of the net and Hummels powered in Toni Kroos's corner from six metres after 32 minutes.

Portugal's misery continued when defender Pepe was sent off after 37 minutes for pushing his head into Mueller as the German sat on the ground following a foul and the forward then lashed home the third goal in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)