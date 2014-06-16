Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
SALVADOR Brazil Germany's Thomas Mueller grabbed only the second hat-trick of the last three World Cups with a treble against Portugal on Monday as they made a rampant start to their Group G campaign.
Three goals for the striker, winning his 50th cap, also put him out in front in the race for the tournament’s top scorer award, which he won four years ago in South Africa with five.
It is the 49th hat-trick in World Cup finals history and takes Mueller's goal tally for his country to 20.
The last World Cup hat-trick was scored by Gonzalo Higuain of Argentina against South Korea in 2010. Before that, Pauleta of Portugal notched a treble against Poland in the 2002 finals.
Karim Benzema came close to three goals for France on Sunday, scoring twice and seeing a shot come off the post before hitting the Honduras goalkeeper to go in for an own goal.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.