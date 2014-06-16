Germany's national soccer player Lukas Podolski (R) and his team mates warm up during a training session of the German team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) grimaces during a during a training session with team mates at the Arena Fonte Nova stadium ahead of their 2014 World Cup against Germany in Salvador, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup team training session at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger (L) and Thomas Mueller smile prior to the departure to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

SALVADOR Brazil Fit-again Cristiano Ronaldo will start up front for Portugal in Monday's World Cup Group G opener against Germany, whose attack will be lead by Thomas Mueller.

For the lunchtime clash at Salvador's Fonte Nova arena, Portugal coach Paulo Bento named forwards Hugo Almeida and Nani to play alongside Ronaldo, who has recovered from a left knee problem.

Joao Moutinho will orchestrate Portugal's three-man midfield while Germany coach Joachim Loew handed places to Toni Kroos, Mario Goetze and Mesut Ozil, with the trio playing in attacking midfield roles ahead of Philipp Lahm and Sami Khedira in the holding positions.

Forward Lukas Podolski, who had been tipped to start, is on the bench alongside striker Miroslav Klose, who is just one goal away from equalling the all-time World Cup goals record of 15 held by Brazil's Ronaldo.

