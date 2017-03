Clint Dempsey of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NATAL Brazil The United States scored one of the fastest goals in World Cup history through Clint Dempsey to lead Ghana 1-0 at halftime in their Group G match at the Dunas arena on Monday.

U.S. captain Dempsey dribbled into the penalty area and fired home a left-foot shot that went in off the far past after 32 seconds - the fifth quickest at a World Cup finals.

