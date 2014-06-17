City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium in their Group H opener on Tuesday.
Feghouli's goal was their first since their 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland when Djamel Zidane was on target in the 1986 tournament. They had since gone five World Cup games without a goal.
Algeria also play South Korea and Russia in their group.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.