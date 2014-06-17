Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his penalty against Belgium during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (L) is fouled for a penalty by Belgium's Jan Vertonghen during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium in their Group H opener on Tuesday.

Feghouli's goal was their first since their 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland when Djamel Zidane was on target in the 1986 tournament. They had since gone five World Cup games without a goal.

Algeria also play South Korea and Russia in their group.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)