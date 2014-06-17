South Korea's fans wait for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Russia's Vasili Berezutskiy (L) and Victor Faizulin (C) fight for the ball with South Korea's Han Kook-young during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

South's Korea's national soccer players pile on top of teammate Lee Keun-ho as they celebrate his goal against Russia during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Russia's Alexander Kerzhakov (top R) celebrates his goal with teammates during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against South Korea at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

CUIABA Brazil Russia's Alexander Kerzhakov came to the rescue, scoring three minutes after coming on as a substitute to secure a 1-1 World Cup draw with South Korea after his goalkeeper had gifted the Asians the lead in their Group H match on Tuesday.

Horrified Igor Akinfeev allowed a straightforward Lee Keun-ho shot from 25 metres to slip through his fingers after 68 minutes of the final match of the tournament's opening round of fixtures.

Neither team had looked dangerous until that point, but the goal shook Russia into life and Kerzhakov pounced after more scrappy goalkeeping by Jung Sung-ryong in the 74th minute.

The result leaves the teams with a point apiece, two behind group leaders Belgium, who came from behind to beat Algeria 2-1 earlier on Tuesday.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine)