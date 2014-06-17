City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
CUIABA Brazil Russia's Alexander Kerzhakov came to the rescue, scoring three minutes after coming on as a substitute to secure a 1-1 World Cup draw with South Korea after his goalkeeper had gifted the Asians the lead in their Group H match on Tuesday.
Horrified Igor Akinfeev allowed a straightforward Lee Keun-ho shot from 25 metres to slip through his fingers after 68 minutes of the final match of the tournament's opening round of fixtures.
Neither team had looked dangerous until that point, but the goal shook Russia into life and Kerzhakov pounced after more scrappy goalkeeping by Jung Sung-ryong in the 74th minute.
The result leaves the teams with a point apiece, two behind group leaders Belgium, who came from behind to beat Algeria 2-1 earlier on Tuesday.
(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine)
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.