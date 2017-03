Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (on ground) during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

MANAUS Brazil Livewire Ivica Olic's goal after 11 minutes gave Croatia a 1-0 halftime lead over 10-man Cameroon in the World Cup clash between the winless Group A sides on Wednesday.

In a match neither side can afford to lose - a defeat meaning a group stage exit - Olic fired in from close range after Ivan Perisic's delivery across the face of goal.

Toothless Cameroon were reduced to 10 men five minutes before halftime with Alex Song shown a straight red card for striking Mario Mandzukic in the 40th minute.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)