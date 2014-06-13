Mexico's Hector Herrera (L) and Cameroon's Alexandre Song fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NATAL Brazil Mexico and Cameroon were goalless at halftime in their World Cup opener on Friday after two Giovani Dos Santos efforts were controversially disallowed for offside on a rain-soaked pitch.

The Mexicans, cheered on by thousands of fans, dominated possession in the Group A match and created a number of chances on the slick pitch as they attacked down the wings.

Dos Santos twice had the ball in the net, the first a volley and the second a header off a corner kick. Samuel Eto'o came close for Cameroon, with a shot that just went wide.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Nigel Hunt)