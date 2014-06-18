Australia's national soccer team run during a training session at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 17, 2014. Australia will play in a Group B match against Netherlands on June 18. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Netherlands' national soccer team players attend a training session at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 17, 2014. Netherlands will play in a Group B match against Australia on June 18. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Dutch coach Louis van Gaal named an unchanged team for the World Cup Group B match against Australia in Porto Alegre on Wednesday, sticking with the side that smashed holders Spain in the opening tie.

Van Gaal also kept to a 5-3-2 formation instead of switching to the more offensive 4-3-3, indicating he believed the underdog Australians would be no push over. Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie, scorers of two goals apiece against Spain, will spearhead the attack.

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou brought in defender Ryan McGowan for the injured Ivan Franjic and midfielder Matt McKay for Mark Milligan. Veteran Tim Cahill, playing in his third World Cup, will lead upfront for the Socceroos.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Nigel Hunt)