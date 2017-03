Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die reacts on the ground after being fouled during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Colombia's Camilo Zuniga (R) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die (20) during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Colombia's Abel Aguilar (L) and Mario Yepes (2nd R) fight for the ball with Ivory Coast's Cheick Tiote (2nd L) and Souleyman Bamba during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Colombia's Mario Yepes (3) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's Boubacar Barry (blue) and Souleyman Bamba (top) during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Colombia had the better of a goalless but exciting first half against the Ivory Coast in Group C on Thursday and missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead in the 28th minute.

James Rodriguez slid the ball through to Teofilo Gutierrez who was alone on the edge of the six-yard box with just the goalkeeper to beat but the Colombia forward failed to control the ball properly and directed his shot wide.

(Writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Ken Ferris)