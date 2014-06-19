Bayern's Ancelotti gets Real reunion, Juve meet Barca
ZURICH Titleholders Real Madrid must face their former coach in the Champions League quarter-finals after they were drawn against Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich on Friday.
BRASILIA Talismanic striker Didier Drogba was again left on the bench for Ivory Coast's World Cup Group C match against Colombia in Brasilia on Thursday.
The 36-year-old, who has 63 goals in 102 appearances for the African nation, came on in the second half of their opening game against Japan with his team trailing 1-0 and helped inspire a 2-1 comeback victory.
Coach Sabri Lamouchi preferred Max Gradel at left midfield instead of Salomon Kalou, while Wilfried Bony again leads the line up front.
Colombia coach Jose Pekerman fielded the same team that thumped Greece 3-0 in their opening game, with Teofilo Gutierrez in the central striker's role.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH Titleholders Real Madrid must face their former coach in the Champions League quarter-finals after they were drawn against Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich on Friday.
Wayne Rooney faces a battle to get back into the England squad due to his lack of playing time at Manchester United, with a number of in-form players currently ahead of him in the pecking order, manager Gareth Southgate has said.
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is delighted by his call up to England's squad for next week's friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania and admitted he thought his international career was over.