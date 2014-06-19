England's manager Roy Hodgson (R) attends a training session at the Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2014. England will play against Uruguay on June 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCCER SPORT WORLD CUP)

SAO PAULO Cooler temperatures in Sao Paulo could help the England team when they meet Uruguay on Thursday, manager Roy Hodgson said, after the sapping heat and humidity of their first game in Manaus took its toll on the team.

But he also pointed out that it would do the Uruguayans no harm either. The majority of the squad are used to a European climate and Uruguay prepared for the tournament in Montevideo where it gets quite cold at this time of year.

"We're not complaining about that, but I don't think Uruguay will either," Hodgson told reporters at Corinthians arena on Wednesday after a training session held on a cool, cloudy evening.

"Of course, if you are playing football at the intensity that both we and Uruguay play at, playing in these temperatures can only be advantageous," he added.

He said that the heat and humidity in Amazon Manaus, where temperatures were still 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) at kickoff, did not prevent England from playing attacking soccer that has been widely praised despite the 2-1 Group D loss to Italy.

"(But), of course, it was a harder task for the players."

Local weather forecasts in Sao Paulo predict rain on Thursday and high temperatures of around 16 Celsius (61 Fahrenheit).

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Rex Gowar)