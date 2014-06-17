City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
SAO PAULO Uruguay will play England in a Group D match in Sao Paulo on Thursday.
Where: The Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo
Capacity: 61,606
When: Thursday, June 19, 1600 local (1900 GMT/3 PM ET)
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
Probable teams:
Uruguay: 1-Fernando Muslera; 2-Diego Lugano, 3-Diego Godin, 4-Jorge Fucile, 22-Martin Caceres; 17-Egidio Arevalo Rios, 5-Walter Gargano, 11-Christian Stuani, 7-Cristian Rodriguez; 9-Luis Suarez, 21-Edinson Cavani
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 5-Gary Cahill, 6-Phil Jagielka, 3-Leighton Baines; 4-Steven Gerrard, 14-Jordan Henderson 19-Raheem Sterling, 11-Danny Welbeck; 9-Daniel Sturridge, 10-Wayne Rooney
Key stats:
- England's 2-1 loss to Italy on Saturday was their first defeat in a World Cup opener since losing to Portugal in 1986.
- Uruguay have won the World Cup twice, including the inaugural tournament on home soil in 1930.
- England's sole triumph came in 1966, also on home soil.
- Uruguay finished fourth at the last World Cup in South Africa after losing to the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Previous meetings: England have played Uruguay 10 times previously, with the South Americans winning four to England's three.
Last meeting: England won the last match between the two in 2006, a 2-1 victory played in Liverpool.
(Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nigel Hunt)
