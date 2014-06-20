Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz celebrates scoring a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against Italy at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz celebrates with Junior Diaz (L) after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Costa Rica at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz (R) scores a goal against Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (2nd R) during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

RECIFE Brazil Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz headed his side into a 1-0 halftime lead against four-times World Cup winners Italy with a 44th-minute goal in their Group D clash on Friday.

Ruiz met Junior Duiz's cross from the left with a header past keeper Gianluigi Buffon that hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced down over the line.

Italy striker Mario Balotelli earlier twice wasted opportunities to break the deadlock as Costa Rica, who began their campaign with a surprise defeat of Uruguay, again showed they are not in Brazil to make up the numbers.

