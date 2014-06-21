Argentina's Sergio Aguero fights for the ball against Iran's Mehrdad Pouladi during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Argentina's Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Iran's Andranik Teymourian (R) during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Argentina and Iran were goalless at halftime in their Group F clash on Saturday with the heavily favoured South Americans frustrated by some tenacious defending.

Lionel Messi was largely contained by Iran's defence though he did win a freekick outside the penalty area in the 31st minute which he fired over the bar. He also floated in a freekick in the 36th which was headed just over by Ezequiel Garay.

(Writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Ken Ferris)