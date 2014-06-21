Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella chose an offensive 4-3-3 lineup from the start as expected on Saturday as they seek to secure passage to the World Cup knockout stage in their Group F game against unheralded Iran.
Abandoning the caution they showed in the first half of their opening game against Bosnia, four-times world player of the year and Argentina captain Lionel Messi starts up front with Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.
The last member of Argentina's so-called "Fab Four", Angel Di Maria, completes one of the world's most intimidating strike forces.
Iran, who opened with a dour 0-0 draw against Nigeria, will again pack the defence, leaving Reza Ghoochannejhad as lone forward and winger Ashkan Dejagah also seeking to threaten.
Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.