An Argentina fan cheers before the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella chose an offensive 4-3-3 lineup from the start as expected on Saturday as they seek to secure passage to the World Cup knockout stage in their Group F game against unheralded Iran.

Abandoning the caution they showed in the first half of their opening game against Bosnia, four-times world player of the year and Argentina captain Lionel Messi starts up front with Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

The last member of Argentina's so-called "Fab Four", Angel Di Maria, completes one of the world's most intimidating strike forces.

Iran, who opened with a dour 0-0 draw against Nigeria, will again pack the defence, leaving Reza Ghoochannejhad as lone forward and winger Ashkan Dejagah also seeking to threaten.

