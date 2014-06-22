Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
MANAUS Brazil Nani scored in the fifth minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead against the United States at halftime in their Group G match on Sunday, firing home from the edge of the six-yard box after a defensive error by Geoff Cameron.
The winger nearly doubled Portugal's lead in the 45th minute when he struck the post with a long-range shot. U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard made a fine save from Eder's follow-up effort.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.