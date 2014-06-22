Algeria's Abdelmoumene Djabou celebrates after scoring a goal, as South Korea's goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong and Han Kook-young (14) react, during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Algeria led South Korea 3-0 at halftime after totally dominating a World Cup Group H match on Sunday in which they also spurned several chances.

Algeria took the lead in the 26th minute when striker Islam Slimani ran on to a long upfield pass and held off two Korean defenders before guiding the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong.

The North Africans doubled their lead just two minutes later when Rafik Halliche headed home a corner from Abdelmoume Djabou and added a third in the 38th minute when a Slimani pass found Djabou inside the box and the attacking midfielder swept a left- foot shot into the corner of the net.

(Corrects name of Korean goalkeeper)

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond)