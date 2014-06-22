Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Algeria led South Korea 3-0 at halftime after totally dominating a World Cup Group H match on Sunday in which they also spurned several chances.
Algeria took the lead in the 26th minute when striker Islam Slimani ran on to a long upfield pass and held off two Korean defenders before guiding the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong.
The North Africans doubled their lead just two minutes later when Rafik Halliche headed home a corner from Abdelmoume Djabou and added a third in the 38th minute when a Slimani pass found Djabou inside the box and the attacking midfielder swept a left- foot shot into the corner of the net.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.