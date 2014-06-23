Brazil's Neymar (10) celebrates after his second goal during the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's in-form forward Neymar scored twice to give the World Cup hosts a 2-1 lead over Cameroon at halftime in their final Group A game on Monday and take his tally to four for the tournament.

Neymar struck after 17 minutes with a deft side-foot inside the area and added a second in the 35th when he ran at the defence and struck a low right-foot shot into the net after Cameroon had equalised through Joel Matip.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Ed Osmond)