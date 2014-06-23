Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
BRASILIA Red-hot striker Neymar helped fire Brazil into a World Cup second-round meeting with Chile when he scored twice in the first half as the hosts survived an early scare against already-eliminated Cameroon to win 4-1 and top Group A on Monday
Brazil's leading striker tucked in the first after 17 minutes from a Luiz Gustavo cross - the 100th goal of the tournament in Brazil's 100th World Cup match - but the delirious home crowd were silenced nine minutes later when Joel Matip equalised moments after he had hit the bar with a header.
Neymar cut inside to fire in his second, and fourth of the this World Cup, in the 35th minute and Brazil cruised home with a Fred header four minutes into the second half and a goal for substitute Fernandinho six minutes from time.
The hosts and favourites finish with seven points and will face Group B runners-up Chile in Belo Horizonte on Saturday. Mexico came second after a 3-1 win over Croatia and will play Netherlands. Cameroon were last after losing all three games.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.