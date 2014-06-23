Brazil's Neymar dribbles the ball during the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BRASILIA Red-hot striker Neymar helped fire Brazil into a World Cup second-round meeting with Chile when he scored twice in the first half as the hosts survived an early scare against already-eliminated Cameroon to win 4-1 and top Group A on Monday

Brazil's leading striker tucked in the first after 17 minutes from a Luiz Gustavo cross - the 100th goal of the tournament in Brazil's 100th World Cup match - but the delirious home crowd were silenced nine minutes later when Joel Matip equalised moments after he had hit the bar with a header.

Neymar cut inside to fire in his second, and fourth of the this World Cup, in the 35th minute and Brazil cruised home with a Fred header four minutes into the second half and a goal for substitute Fernandinho six minutes from time.

The hosts and favourites finish with seven points and will face Group B runners-up Chile in Belo Horizonte on Saturday. Mexico came second after a 3-1 win over Croatia and will play Netherlands. Cameroon were last after losing all three games.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)