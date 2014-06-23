Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
RECIFE Brazil Mexico were on course for the point they need to guarantee reaching the World Cup knockout stages after a goalless first half with Croatia in their final Group A clash on Monday.
The Mexicans went closest to breaking the deadlock when Hector Herrera rattled the crossbar with a vicious left-foot drive from distance after 15 minutes, while Oribe Peralta badly miscued when presented with a great chance to beat goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.
Croatia began brightly but created few openings, Danijel Pranjic and Ivan Perisic off target with efforts on goal.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.