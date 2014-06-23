Mexico's Hector Moreno fouls Croatia's Stipe Pletikosa (C) during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

RECIFE Brazil Mexico were on course for the point they need to guarantee reaching the World Cup knockout stages after a goalless first half with Croatia in their final Group A clash on Monday.

The Mexicans went closest to breaking the deadlock when Hector Herrera rattled the crossbar with a vicious left-foot drive from distance after 15 minutes, while Oribe Peralta badly miscued when presented with a great chance to beat goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

Croatia began brightly but created few openings, Danijel Pranjic and Ivan Perisic off target with efforts on goal.

