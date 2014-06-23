Mexico's Andres Guardado celebrates his team's second goal against Croatia during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

RECIFE Mexico marched into the last 16 of the World Cup after second-half goals from Rafael Marquez, Andres Guardado and Javier Hernandez gave them a 3-1 win over Group A rivals Croatia on Monday.

Mexico, who finish second in the group behind hosts Brazil, will face the Netherlands in the second round in Fortaleza on Sunday.

Skipper Marquez broke the deadlock with a thundering header in the 72nd minute before Andres Guardado finished off a swift counter-attack.

Hernandez made it 3-0 with a back post header from a corner and although Croatia pulled a goal back in the 87th minute through Ivan Perisic they had Ante Rebic sent-off for an awful challenge two minutes later.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)