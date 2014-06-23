Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
RECIFE Mexico marched into the last 16 of the World Cup after second-half goals from Rafael Marquez, Andres Guardado and Javier Hernandez gave them a 3-1 win over Group A rivals Croatia on Monday.
Mexico, who finish second in the group behind hosts Brazil, will face the Netherlands in the second round in Fortaleza on Sunday.
Skipper Marquez broke the deadlock with a thundering header in the 72nd minute before Andres Guardado finished off a swift counter-attack.
Hernandez made it 3-0 with a back post header from a corner and although Croatia pulled a goal back in the 87th minute through Ivan Perisic they had Ante Rebic sent-off for an awful challenge two minutes later.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.