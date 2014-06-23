Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
CURITIBA Brazil David Villa gave Spain a 1-0 halftime lead over Australia with a clever back-heel as the already eliminated World Cup holders looked to restore some pride in their final Group B match on Monday.
Villa, Spain's record goalscorer, turned in a cross by Juanfran in the 36th minute.
Spain made seven changes to the team which lost 2-0 to Chile and looked a bit disjointed in the first 20 minutes. They gradually, however, began to take control of the game with Villa looking particularly dangerous.
Australia have also already been eliminated.
(Writing by Nigel Hunt, editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.