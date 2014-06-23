Spain's David Villa (R) scores past Australia's Mathew Ryan (C) during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

CURITIBA Brazil David Villa gave Spain a 1-0 halftime lead over Australia with a clever back-heel as the already eliminated World Cup holders looked to restore some pride in their final Group B match on Monday.

Villa, Spain's record goalscorer, turned in a cross by Juanfran in the 36th minute.

Spain made seven changes to the team which lost 2-0 to Chile and looked a bit disjointed in the first 20 minutes. They gradually, however, began to take control of the game with Villa looking particularly dangerous.

Australia have also already been eliminated.

(Writing by Nigel Hunt, editing by Justin Palmer)