Ireland defeat gave England a 'reality check', says Hartley
England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.
CURITIBA Brazil Goalkeeper Pepe Reina and striker David Villa will get their first taste of World Cup action in Brazil in a much changed Spain team for their final Group B game with Australia on Monday.
Coach Vicente del Bosque made seven changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Chile, sealing an early exit for the holders.
Reina has replaced captain Iker Casillas in goal while Villa comes in for Diego Costa up front. Midfielder Andres Iniesta ha retained his place and will win his 100th cap.
Australia, who have also been eliminated, brought in 21-year-old striker Adam Taggart to replace the suspended Tim Cahill.
Midfielder Oliver Bozanic comes in for Mark Bresciano who had been struggling with injury.
(Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.
RANCHI, India Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an epic double century and Wriddhiman Saha complimented with a career-best 117 to deflate Australia and put India in a strong position on the fourth day of the third test on Sunday.
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.