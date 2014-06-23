Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
Teams for Monday's 2014 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Spain at the Baixada arena, Curitiba.
Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson, 19-Ryan McGowan; 13-Oliver Bozanic, 15-Mile Jedinak, 17-Matt McKay; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 9-Adam Taggart
Substitutes: 2-Ivan Franjic, 3-Jason Davidson, 4-Tim Cahill, 5-Mark Milligan, 8-Bailey Wright, 10-Ben Halloran, 12-Mitchell Langerak, 14-James Troisi, 16-James Holland, 18-Eugene Galekovic, 20-Dario Vidosic, 21-Massimo Luongo, 23-Mark Bresciano
Spain: 23-Pepe Reina; 5-Juanfran, 2-Raul Albiol, 15-Sergio Ramos, 18-Jordi Alba; 14-Xabi Alonso; 6-Andres Iniesta, 17-Koke, 20-Santi Cazorla; 7-David Villa, 9-Fernando Torres
Substitutes: 1-Iker Casillas, 3-Gerard Pique, 4-Javi Martinez, 8-Xavi, 10-Cesc Fabregas, 11-Pedro, 12-David De Gea, 13-Juan Mata, 16-Sergio Busquets, 19-Diego Costa, 21-David Silva, 22-Cesar Azpilicueta,
Referee: Nawaf Shukralla (Bahrain)
(Compiled by Narottam Medhora)
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.