SAO PAULO The Netherlands will play Chile in a Group B match in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Where: The Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo

Capacity: 61,606

When: Monday, June 23, 1300 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams:

Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo, 4-Mauricio Isla, 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 20-Charles Aranguiz, 21-Marcelo Diaz, 5-Francisco Silva, 8-Arturo Vidal; 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas

Substitutes: 3-Miiko Albornoz, 6-Carlos Carmona, 9-Mauricio Pinilla, 10-Jorge Valdivia, 12-Cristopher Toselli, 13-Jose Rojas, 14-Fabian Orellana, 15-Jean Beausejour, 16-Felipe Gutierrez, 19-Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, 22-Esteban Paredes, 23-Johnny Herrera

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 2-Ron Vlaar, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 5-Daley Blind; 6-Nigel de Jong, 7-Daryl Janmaat, 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 11-Arjen Robben, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 17-Jeremain Lens

Substitutes: 12-Paul Verhaegh, 13-Joel Veltman, 14-Terence Kongolo, 15-Dirk Kuyt, 16-Jordy Clasie, 18-Leroy Fer, 19-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum, 21-Memphis Depay, 22-Michel Vorm, 23-Tim Krul

Key stats:

* Chile were second in scoring only to winners Argentina in South American qualifying with 29 goals in 16 matches

* Chile's win over Spain on Wednesday eliminated the 2010 World Cup winners from the tournament

* Netherlands striker Robin van Persie has scored three goals and picked up two yellow cards in Brazil. He misses the match due to suspension

* Dutch winger Arjen Robben has also scored three goals at the tournament

Previous meetings: According to FIFA, the teams have faced each other only once, at the 1928 Olympics. The game ended 2-2 but the Netherlands were declared the winners after drawing lots.