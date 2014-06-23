Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Chile and the Netherlands were drawing 0-0 after a cagey first half of their final World Cup Group B match on Monday which will decide who finishes top of the standings.
Both teams qualified for the last 16 by winning their opening two games but there were few clear chances, Dutch winger Arjen Robben shooting narrowly wide after a surging run was the highlight of the first 45 minutes.
A draw would send the Netherlands through as group winners on goal difference.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.