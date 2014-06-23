Chile's Alexis Sanchez (L) fights for the ball with Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Chile's Felipe Gutierrez (L) fights for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Nigel de Jong of the Netherlands (L) fights for the ball with Chile's Marcelo Diaz during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SAO PAULO Chile and the Netherlands were drawing 0-0 after a cagey first half of their final World Cup Group B match on Monday which will decide who finishes top of the standings.

Both teams qualified for the last 16 by winning their opening two games but there were few clear chances, Dutch winger Arjen Robben shooting narrowly wide after a surging run was the highlight of the first 45 minutes.

A draw would send the Netherlands through as group winners on goal difference.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)