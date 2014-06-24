Uruguay's Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez (top R) and Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli watch Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon deflecting the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon fails to stop a goal by Uruguay's Diego Godin (not pictured) during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NATAL Brazil Uruguay captain Diego Godin scored with an 81st-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Italy in World Cup Group D on Tuesday and send the south Americans into the last 16.

The Italian players were still complaining after Uruguay striker Luis Suarez appeared to bite Giorgio Chiellini minutes before Godin rose to head in the winner.

Italy had been reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when midfielder Claudio Marchisio was harshly sent off for a challenge on Egidio Arevalo Rios.

Costa Rica finished top of the group after drawing 0-0 with England and Uruguay take second place.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)