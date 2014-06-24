Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
NATAL Brazil Uruguay captain Diego Godin scored with an 81st-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Italy in World Cup Group D on Tuesday and send the south Americans into the last 16.
The Italian players were still complaining after Uruguay striker Luis Suarez appeared to bite Giorgio Chiellini minutes before Godin rose to head in the winner.
Italy had been reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when midfielder Claudio Marchisio was harshly sent off for a challenge on Egidio Arevalo Rios.
Costa Rica finished top of the group after drawing 0-0 with England and Uruguay take second place.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.