NATAL Brazil Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has brought Ciro Immobile into his starting side to play alongside Mario Balotelli in an untested strike partnership for the World Cup Group D showdown against Uruguay at the Dunas arena on Tuesday.

With Daniele De Rossi out injured, Prandelli has switched to a 3-5-2 formation with wing backs Mattia de Sciglio and Matteo Darmian playing outside the central trio of Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Pirlo and Marco Verratti in midfield.

Uruguay, who must win the match to progress while Italy only need a draw to reach the last 16, stuck with the team which revived their campaign by beating England 2-1.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will lead the attack and coach Oscar Tabarez has resisted the temptation to bring defender Maxi Pereira back into the team after he served a one-match ban for a red card in the loss to Costa Rica.

