Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keilor Navas eyes the ball during the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and England at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

England's Ben Foster saves the ball during the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and England at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(L-R) Costa Rica's Michael Barrantes and Junior Diaz shake hands with England's Wayne Rooney after their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Costa Rica marched into the second round of the World Cup proudly top of a Group D containing three former winners after a 0-0 draw with already-eliminated England on Tuesday.

Costa Rica, assured of progress before kickoff, comfortably held their own against an England team showing nine changes from the team beaten by Uruguay in a game short on goalmouth action or any real tension.

England keeper Ben Foster touched a curling free kick from Celso Borges on to the bar in the first half while Daniel Sturridge sent two shots just wide for an experimental England team hoping to restore some pride after being eliminated at the group stage for the first time since 1958.

Costa Rica finish on seven points and will face the runners up from Group C - likely to be one of Ivory Coast, Japan or Greece. Uruguay finished second in the group and will play the Group C winners, probably Colombia, following their 1-0 win against Italy on Tuesday. Italy finished third on three points with England last on one.

