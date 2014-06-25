Soccer-United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
RIO DE JANEIRO France and Ecuador drew 0-0 in their final World Cup Group E game on Wednesday to send the French into the last 16 as group winners and eliminate their opponents due to Switzerland's 3-0 win over Honduras.
Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez made two great saves to deny Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann but the South American side's chances were dealt a mortal blow five minutes into the second half when captain Antonio Valencia was sent off after catching Lucas Digne as both men slid into a tackle.
Cristian Noboa missed a great chance for Ecuador soon after but, having started the day level on points with Switzerland, they never looked likely to find the win they needed and they escaped defeat only because of some poor French finishing.
France top the group with seven points and will play Group F runners-up Nigeria while Switzerland, who finished on six, take on Group F winners Argentina. Ecuador ended with four points to become the only one of the six South American sides not to progress, while Honduras lost all three games.
(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.