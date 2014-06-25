Soccer-United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina beat Nigeria 3-2 in another wonderful World Cup match on Wednesday but both teams advanced to the second round after Iran lost to Bosnia in the other Group F game.
In an explosive start, Messi lashed in a rebound after three minutes but Nigeria equalised a minute later thanks to a superb finish by Ahmed Musa, only for Messi to curl in a brilliant 20-metre free kick for his fourth of the tournament in first-half stoppage time.
Musa levelled again with a clever finish two minutes after the restart but Argentina, who were assured of qualification before kickoff, got a fortunate third eight minutes later when a corner bounced in off the knee of Marcos Rojo.
Argentina finished on nine points from their three wins and will play the Group E runners-up - probably Ecuador, Switzerland or Honduras.
Nigeria were second on four points and face the Group E winners, likely to be France.
Bosnia ended with three points after beating Iran, who needed to win to have a chance of going through but completed their campaign with one point.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.