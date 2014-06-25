Argentina's national soccer coach Alejandro Sabella attends a training session at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella named an unchanged team for their final World Cup Group F match against Nigeria on Wednesday.

He will again rely on a strike force of Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero, with Angel Di Maria just behind them.

Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi replaced midfielder Victor Moses with striker Michael Babatunde but otherwise kept the side which beat Bosnia 1-0.

