United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella named an unchanged team for their final World Cup Group F match against Nigeria on Wednesday.
He will again rely on a strike force of Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero, with Angel Di Maria just behind them.
Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi replaced midfielder Victor Moses with striker Michael Babatunde but otherwise kept the side which beat Bosnia 1-0.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Ed Osmond)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.