Soccer-United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
SALVADOR Brazil Bosnia beat Iran 3-1 in their Group F finale on Wednesday to record their first World Cup win and deny the West Asians any chance of reaching the knockout stage.
Already eliminated after two losses, Bosnia, appearing at a major tournament for the first time as an independent nation, went ahead in the 23rd minute through Edin Dzeko, who drilled a left-foot shot past Iran goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi.
Bosnia doubled their lead just before the hour through Miralem Pjanic's cool finish in the box before Reza Ghoochannejhad pulled a goal back for Iran in the 82nd minute.
Avdija Vrsajevic restored Bosnia's two-goal cushion with a fine strike a minute later.
Iran had required all three points against Bosnia and needed Argentina to beat Nigeria to have any shot of grabbing a surprise place in the last 16. The Argentines beat Nigeria 3-2 in Porto Alegre to top the group.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.