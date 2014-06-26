Omar Gonzalez of the U.S. (L) receives a yellow card from referee Ravshan Irmatov of Uzbekistan for fouling Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger (C) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. and Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger talk at the end of the first half of their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

RECIFE Brazil The United States and Germany were goalless at halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday, a result that would see both teams qualify for the last 16.

Germany looked the most likely to break the deadlock with the U.S. defence scrambling away several dangerous crosses and Omar Gonzalez making some last ditch tackles as the European side surged forward.

