United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
BRASILIA Portugal's slim hopes of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages were boosted by John Boye's own goal which handed them a 1-0 lead over Ghana at halftime in their Group G finale on Thursday.
Centre back Boye sliced a left-wing cross from Miguel Veloso into his own net after 31 minutes.
Portugal, who need to win big and hope Germany and the United States do not draw in Recife, had earlier gone closest to a goal when captain and world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo hit the crossbar before being denied by a superb Fatawu Dauda save.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.