Ghana's John Boye (21) scores an own goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Portugal at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

BRASILIA Portugal's slim hopes of progressing to the World Cup knockout stages were boosted by John Boye's own goal which handed them a 1-0 lead over Ghana at halftime in their Group G finale on Thursday.

Centre back Boye sliced a left-wing cross from Miguel Veloso into his own net after 31 minutes.

Portugal, who need to win big and hope Germany and the United States do not draw in Recife, had earlier gone closest to a goal when captain and world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo hit the crossbar before being denied by a superb Fatawu Dauda save.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)