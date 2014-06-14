BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Colombia tore into Greece from the off in their opening Group C match on Saturday, with a goal by left back Pablo Armero giving the South Americans a deserved 1-0 halftime lead.

Armero's deflected shot squeezed past Greece goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis to send the majority Colombian crowd into early ecstasy at the Mineirao stadium and continue Greece's dismal record of never keeping a clean sheet at a World Cup finals.

In another of the free-flowing games that have so far characterised the tournament, Greece worked their way back into the game with a close-range header from right back Vassilis Torosidis and a well-saved shot by Panagiotis Kone.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Nigel Hunt)