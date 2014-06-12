BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Colombia play Greece in a World Cup Group C match in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

Where: The Mineirao stadium, Belo HorizonteCapacity: 58,259When: Saturday June 14, 13:00 local (1700 BST)Referee: Mark W Geiger (USA)Probable teams:Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 16-Eder Balanta, 3-Mario Yepes, 2-Cristian Zapata, 7-Pablo Armero; 18-Juan Zuniga, 8-Abel Aguilar, 10-James Rodriguez, 6-Carlos Sanchez, 9-Teofilo Gutierez; 21-Jackson Martinez.

Greece: 1-Orestis Karnezis; 15-Vassilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, 4-Kostas Manolas, 20-Jose Holebas; 14-Dimitris Salpingidis, 21-Giorgos Katsouranis, 2-Yannis Maniatis, 8-Panagiotis Kone, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 9-Kostas Mitroglou.

Key stats:

- Colombia finished second in their South American World Cup qualifying campaign with the best defensive record after conceding 13 goals in 16 matches.

- Colombia return to the finals after a 16-year absence following three consecutive tournament appearances until 1998.

- Greece have not advanced past the group stage in their previous two World Cup appearances.

- Greece rely heavily for goals on Kostas Mitroglou but it is still unclear whether the striker is fully fit for the tournament after missing much of the year with English club Fulham.

Previous meetings: They have played once before with Colombia winning their 1994 friendly match 2-0.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)