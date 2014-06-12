Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Colombia play Greece in a World Cup Group C match in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.
Where: The Mineirao stadium, Belo HorizonteCapacity: 58,259When: Saturday June 14, 13:00 local (1700 BST)Referee: Mark W Geiger (USA)Probable teams:Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 16-Eder Balanta, 3-Mario Yepes, 2-Cristian Zapata, 7-Pablo Armero; 18-Juan Zuniga, 8-Abel Aguilar, 10-James Rodriguez, 6-Carlos Sanchez, 9-Teofilo Gutierez; 21-Jackson Martinez.
Greece: 1-Orestis Karnezis; 15-Vassilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, 4-Kostas Manolas, 20-Jose Holebas; 14-Dimitris Salpingidis, 21-Giorgos Katsouranis, 2-Yannis Maniatis, 8-Panagiotis Kone, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 9-Kostas Mitroglou.
Key stats:
- Colombia finished second in their South American World Cup qualifying campaign with the best defensive record after conceding 13 goals in 16 matches.
- Colombia return to the finals after a 16-year absence following three consecutive tournament appearances until 1998.
- Greece have not advanced past the group stage in their previous two World Cup appearances.
- Greece rely heavily for goals on Kostas Mitroglou but it is still unclear whether the striker is fully fit for the tournament after missing much of the year with English club Fulham.
Previous meetings: They have played once before with Colombia winning their 1994 friendly match 2-0.
Bottom-placed Sunderland will have a fighting chance of Premier League survival if they can win five of their remaining 11 games but history suggests it may not be enough, the Black Cats captain John O'Shea has said.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.