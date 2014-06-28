Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal, as Uruguay's Alvaro Pereira reacts, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO James Rodriguez scored with a spectacular volley to give Colombia a 1-0 lead over Uruguay at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Saturday.

Rodriguez controlled the ball on his chest before swivelling and hitting a sublime volley from 20 metres which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Uruguay defended resolutely but posed little attacking threat with leading striker Luis Suarez serving the first game of his nine-match suspension for biting an opponent.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond)