City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
RIO DE JANEIRO James Rodriguez scored with a spectacular volley to give Colombia a 1-0 lead over Uruguay at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Saturday.
Rodriguez controlled the ball on his chest before swivelling and hitting a sublime volley from 20 metres which went in off the underside of the crossbar.
Uruguay defended resolutely but posed little attacking threat with leading striker Luis Suarez serving the first game of his nine-match suspension for biting an opponent.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.