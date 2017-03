Arjen Robben (2nd R) of the Netherlands is challenged by Mexico's Hector Moreno (L) and Rafael Marquez during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. No foul was called. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Arjen Robben (C) of the Netherlands is challenged by Mexico's Hector Moreno (L) and Rafael Marquez during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. No foul was called. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Dutch soccer fans watch the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Mexico and the Netherlands at a pub in Mexico City June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Ron Vlaar (R) of the Netherlands fights for the ball against Mexico's Oribe Peralta during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

FORTALEZA Brazil The Netherlands were level at 0-0 against Mexico by halftime in their World Cup last 16 game on Sunday in a tight affair in which neither side created a clear scoring chance.

Mexico's Hector Herrera, Carlos Salcido and Giovani Dos Santos all tried their luck, while Dutchman Arjen Robben was unfortunate not to get a penalty in added time.

