Greece's Dimitris Salpingidis attempts to score a goal but misses next to Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (R) during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

RECIFE Brazil Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas once again impressed with a fine save late in the first half to keep Greece at bay in a largely dour and goalless opening 45 minutes in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

Navas stuck out a leg to deny Dimitris Salpingidis from close range following a teasing cross by Jose Holebas.

Otherwise there were few goalmouth incidents of note with winger Christian Bolanos wasting a good early shooting chance for unexpected Group D winners Costa Rica.

