Brazil's Thiago Silva (R) scores his team's first goal past Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina (2nd R) during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Brazil's Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

FORTALEZA Brazil Brazil captain Thiago Silva scored after seven minutes to give the tournament hosts a 1-0 lead over Colombia at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Thiago Silva bundled in Neymar's corner from close range after the Colombia defence failed to clear the ball and the goal settled Brazil who dominated the opening 45 minutes.

The winners will play Germany in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)