Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
FORTALEZA Brazil Brazil captain Thiago Silva scored after seven minutes to give the tournament hosts a 1-0 lead over Colombia at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.
Thiago Silva bundled in Neymar's corner from close range after the Colombia defence failed to clear the ball and the goal settled Brazil who dominated the opening 45 minutes.
The winners will play Germany in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.