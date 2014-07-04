Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
RIO DE JANEIRO Miroslav Klose was named in Germany's starting lineup for their World Cup quarter-final against France at the Maracana on Friday taking the place of Mario Goetze who was failed to impress so far.
Klose is making his first start of the tournament and seeking to become the sole top scorer in World Cup history after pulling level with Ronaldo of Brazil on 15 goals when he scored against Ghana on June 21.
It is also his 135th cap making him Germany's second highest capped player behind Lothar Matthaeus.
Mats Hummels, who missed Germany's last 16 match 2-1 win against Algeria because he was ill, replaces Per Mertesacker in the back four while coach Joachim Loew has switched captain Philipp Lahm to right back from midfield.
He replaces Shkodran Mustafi in the defence.
France coach Didier Deschamps makes two changes from the team that beat Nigeria 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.
He brings in striker Antoine Griezmann in attack in place of Olivier Giroud while Laurent Koscielny is replaced in defence by Mamadou Sakho.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.