Daley Blind of the Netherlands fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell and Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte (R) fights for the ball against Arjen Robben (C) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keilor Navas jumps to make a save during the team's 2014 World Cup quarter-finals against Netherlands at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SALVADOR Brazil The Netherlands looked the more likely team to score but were unable to break the resistance of underdogs Costa Rica during a goalless first half of their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the sides on level terms including one from Robin van Persie after 21 minutes, another from Memphis Depay and a third from a Wesley Sneijder free kick.

