Injured Henderson 'no chance' for England's March matches
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
SAO PAULO Argentina and the Netherlands were level at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday with Lionel Messi's side having most of the play and creating the best chances.
Messi's low free kick around the wall was saved by Jasper Cillessen in the 15th minute and Ezequiel Garay's diving header from Ezequiel Lavezzi's whipped-in corner went over the bar with the Argentina defender under pressure from Ron Vlaar.
The winners will play Germany in the final on Sunday.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)
Liverpool kept their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League on course as Emre Can thundered home a second-half winner to complete a hard-earned 2-1 comeback win over Burnley at a relieved Anfield on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday and lost top spot in La Liga to Real Madrid, who recovered to beat Real Betis 2-1 thanks to a header by the irrepressible Sergio Ramos.