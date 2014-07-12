Arjen Robben of the Netherlands falls after having his shirt pulled by Brazil's Thiago Silva in the penalty box during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BRASILIA Brazil's defensive woes were again evident early in their World Cup third-place playoff against the Netherlands on Saturday when skipper Thiago Silva gave away a third-minute penalty and an error by David Luiz put the Dutch 2-0 up at halftime.

Thiago Silva was booked by Algerian referee Djamel Haimoudi just 90 seconds into the match after he pulled back Dutch winger Arjen Robben who was clean through on goal following a neat through ball by Robin van Persie.

He was fortunate to avoid a red card as Haimoudi surprisingly opted for a yellow despite the captain and central defender being the last man, although he may have been just outside the penalty area.

Silva's return after suspension to partner Luiz was meant to add steel to a flimsy backline that collapsed in woeful fashion in the 7-1 humbling by Germany in Tuesday's semi-final.

Van Persie smashed home the spot-kick to plunge the Brasilia national stadium into near silence.

The home fans were given a second shock in the 16th minute when Luiz's attempted headed clearance fell straight to Daley Blind in the centre of the penalty area.

The Brazil defenders were strangely static as the wing back was allowed to take two touches before clipping the ball high past goalkeeper Julio Cesar.

It was the ninth goal Brazil had conceded in 95 traumatic minutes for the tournament hosts.

Boos rang out form the home fans at the halftime whistle with the confident Dutch threatening a third goal and the hosts struggling to force Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen into action.

