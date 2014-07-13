Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina and Germany were locked at 0-0 at halftime in a tightly-contested and feisty World Cup final on Sunday after striker Gonzalo Higuain wasted the best opportunity for the South American team.
Following a cagey opening 20 minutes, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos attempted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but it went to straight to Higuain who dragged his shot tamely wide.
Higuain did put the ball in the net from close range after 30 minutes but the effort was ruled out for offside.
Germany suffered a blow when midfielder Christoph Kramer, a late replacement for Sami Khedira in the starting lineup, was forced off with a head injury although substitute Andre Schuerrle did test keeper Sergio Romero with a crisp shot.
Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes headed a corner against the post in stoppage time but the flag was up for offside.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.