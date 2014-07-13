Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain (C) reacts after scoring a goal against Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (R) which was ruled offside during their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina and Germany were locked at 0-0 at halftime in a tightly-contested and feisty World Cup final on Sunday after striker Gonzalo Higuain wasted the best opportunity for the South American team.

Following a cagey opening 20 minutes, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos attempted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but it went to straight to Higuain who dragged his shot tamely wide.

Higuain did put the ball in the net from close range after 30 minutes but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Germany suffered a blow when midfielder Christoph Kramer, a late replacement for Sami Khedira in the starting lineup, was forced off with a head injury although substitute Andre Schuerrle did test keeper Sergio Romero with a crisp shot.

Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes headed a corner against the post in stoppage time but the flag was up for offside.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)